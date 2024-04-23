Power Rankings: PFF Has Buccaneers Near Bottom of League As NFL Draft Approaches
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2023 season strong, ripping off five wins in their last six regular season games, winning the NFC South and making it to the divisional round of the playoffs making them one of the top-10 teams in the league.
The 2023 season is now in the rearview mirror and the first wave of free agency has also come and gone. The Bucs had a very underrated free agency period bringing in depth pieces along with filling holes in the roster while retaining their key guys.
Even though it appears the Buccaneers improved or at least maintained where they were in 2023, Pro Football Focus power ranked them in 23rd place in the league as we head into the 2024 NFL draft.
"Biggest loss (PFF WAR): CB Carlton Davis III (0.23 WAR)
Biggest gain (PFF WAR): CB Tavierre Thomas (0.11 WAR)
The Buccaneers lost two of their best defensive players in cornerback Carlton Davis III and edge defender Shaquil Barrett, but they added cornerbacks Bryce Hall and Tavierre Thomas. The Bucs ranked 26th in run-defense grade and 22nd in coverage grade last season."
PFF has always been criticized for the way they go about ranking players and teams, and I usually give them the benefit of the doubt, but ranking a team like the Bucs who performed extremely well late in the season and with the type of offseason they have had up to this point is a literal slap in the face.
It is always good to take these rankings with a grain of salt and that is what we will do here as the Bucs will look to build upon their offseason by putting together another solid draft class to help improve their already strong roster.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook