WWE Legend Set to Announce Buccaneers' Third Round NFL Draft Pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft that is set to kick off tonight at 8 pm ET as they will be on board with the 26th pick overall.
The first round is always extremely exciting as that is where teams are most likely to hit on a player who can provide more to their team than those in later rounds. However, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are sure to be fireworks in the middle rounds as a special guest is set to announce their 92nd overall pick in the third round.
The Nature Boy Ric Flair himself will make an appearance in Detroit to announce one of the Bucs' third-round draft picks, certain to bring a trademark "Woooooo!" right along with him.
Flair, who currently calls Tampa Bay his home, has taken on the Bucs as one of his supported teams. The wrestling Hall of Famer whose career has expanded over generations is no stranger to hyping up Bucs fans, as he was the "Captain of the Krewe" for the Buccaneers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs.
With the Nature Boy making the pick for the Bucs in the third round, Buccaneers fans will be hoping that he brings good luck to the selection much like he did in their blowout of the Eagles these past playoffs.
