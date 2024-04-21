Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Features In Tampa Bay Lightning Hype Video
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked up quarterback Baker Mayfield over the offseason, signing him to a three-year deal worth up to $100 million. And since then, he's gotten right to embracing the Tampa Bay community and the other sports teams in the area.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to make yet another playoff run after an extended period of success, and while they made a wild card spot and aren't projected to win the Stanley Cup this year, the team is ready to prove the doubters wrong — and Mayfield helped Lightning fans get ready to see it.
The Lightning posted their hype video for their upcoming playoff series against the Florida Panthers, and it was narrated by none other than Mayfield himself, who appeared at Amalie Arena in the video to pump up fans and give warning to any doubters.
"For every member of this locker room, for the roaring thunder that rains down from these stands, for a city that refuses to be labeled an underdog," Mayfield said in the video. "Not us, not now, not ever."
Mayfield has appeared at Lightning games with his teammates before and has also been seen at Tampa Bay Rays games, so it's clear that he's found a home in Tampa Bay. It's possible that he'll be around when the Bolts face off against the Panthers in their opening playoff series, with the first game beginning at 12:30 on April 21.
