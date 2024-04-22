Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady To Be Center Of Live Netflix Roast
Although he retired from the NFL well over a year ago, Tom Brady's name has consistently remained in the spotlight.
From promoting his brands and investments, pursuing NFL ownership, starring in documentaries to offering opinions on the state of the league, whatever Brady says or does seems to find its way into the news cycle. And now, it appears as though Brady is partnering with the world's most successful television streaming service for a one-time broadcast that is sure to draw plenty of eyeballs as well.
On Monday morning, Netflix announced that Tom Brady will be starring in his own roast, which is set to air live on the popular streaming network on May 5th at 8 p.m. ET.
Celebrity roasts have proven to be highly entertaining over the years, with some of the biggest stars in the world subjecting themselves to vicious ridicule at the hands of talented comedians as well as their peers. Now, the greatest football player of all time will subject himself to the same treatment. Not only that, but this will be the first celebrity roast that will be aired live, unedited and uncensored on television or streaming.
'The Greatest Roast of All Time' will be hosted by Kevin Hart, who also narrated the promotional video that Netflix shared to social media on Monday.
To close out the promo, legendary 'roaster'Jeffrey Ross comes into the picture and states: "We're coming for you, pretty boy." To which Brady replies, "I'm un-roastable".
It isn't clear who else will be participating in the roast of Tom Brady, but you can expect some other former NFL players to be involved, and maybe even another former Buccaneer.
