Kim Kardashian Roasts Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Addresses Dating Rumors
Netflix put on a special last night of The Greatest Roast of All Time that was aimed at The Greatest Quarterback of All Time in former Buccaneers and Patriots QB Tom Brady.
The Roast mostly centered around Brady's time in New England with all the controversy that went down during his time there (Deflategate, Spygate, his relationship with Bill Belichick) and featured many of his former teammates including Rob Gronkowski, Drew Bledsoe, Julian Edelman, and Randy Moss just to name a few.
Brady also had a few of his former Bucs' teammates in attendance Lavonte David, Breshad Perriman, Donovan Smith, and Ryan Jensen.
A slew of guests also made appearances outside of the football world as comedians Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Sam Jay, Tony Hinchcliffe and Nikki Glaser all put their best lines to work on Brady. UFC founder Dana White, Patriots' owner Robert Kraft and even Kim Kardashian made appearances as well.
That last name mentioned may come as a bit of a surprise, but following Brady's divorce from Gisele, there were rampant rumors regarding Brady and Kardashian seeing one another. During her "toast" Kim K took advantage of the situation by addressing the dating rumors and taking a shot at Brady along with her stepparent Caitlyn Jenner.
Don't worry though, when it was Brady's turn on the mic he made sure to return the favor to Kim by taking a shot at her former husband and father of her children, Kanye West.
The speculation regarding the relationship between Brady and Kardashian may have only grown following the live airing of the Netflix special. However, it was nice to see Brady being a great sport with everything being thrown his way.
