Buccaneers projected to draft trending quarterback in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off the season 2-0. However, the Buccaneers have dropped two straight games in disappointing fashion. In week 3, the offense was bogged down by penalties and turnovers in a loss to Green Bay. On Sunday, it was the defense that had a poor performance for the first time this year in what turned out to be a 41-31 defeat to Kansas City.

While there is some growing uncertainty around the current state of the franchise, there are also question marks surrounding its future. Quarterback Tom Brady had his best game this season against the Chiefs, completing 75% of his passes for 385 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. With that being said, Brady is dealing with personal issues off of the field and has already been dinged up a few times on the field.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if he walked away from the game for a second time this offseason when you consider the circumstances. That would leave the Buccaneers in quite the predicament with only veteran Blaine Gabbert, second-year pro Kyle Trask, and practice squad quarterback Ryan Griffin under contract. Neither player has displayed much to offer confidence that they could be the future starter in Tampa Bay.

The team would be wise to weigh all of its options from the current players under contract, the free agent market, and the upcoming draft.

The Buccaneers will probably be too good this season to land one of the top three quarterback prospects in Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Kentucky's Will Levis. That could leave them looking at an under-the-radar signal-caller in the back half of the first round.

According to Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings, Washington State's Cameron Ward would be an ideal fit in Tampa Bay. He projects the Buccaneers to select Ward with the No. 27 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"At this point, we can safely assume that Stroud, Young, and Levis will likely be the top three quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Everyone’s wondering who will emerge after them. My money is on Washington State’s Cameron Ward.

Ward is trending up with the Cougars, and his physical talent is clearly evident. He’s a quick athlete for his size with good corrective mobility, but his elite arm elasticity is what’s truly alluring. Ward can throw from any angle with velocity, create for himself when pressured, and make plays off-platform. You bank on that talent when it comes around."

The Texas native spent the first two years of his college career at FCS Incarnate Ward before transferring to Washington State. He's completing a career-high 68.6% of his passes for 1,445 yards with 13 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. Headed into week six, Ward has thrown for 300+ yards in two straight games, including a season-high 375 yards in a 44-41 loss to No. 15 Oregon.

Ward has drawn stylistic comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, which has led to some of his rise on draft boards as of late. That's not a projection of his potential but you can see the natural talent he oozes according to The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs.

"Man… the natural talent pops off the screen pretty quickly when you watch Cameron Ward throw the football. He’s got a snappy, whip release and generates a ton of natural velocity as a thrower when he’s targeting all levels of the field. You can see his ability to drop the arm slot as needed—he’s a creative thrower that invokes stylistically some of the same components you get from Patrick Mahomes. To be fair, that is a stylistic comparison and not a valuation or projection comparison! But Ward operates well outside of structure and made a living for Incarnate Word with a poor offensive line that constantly had him running for his life and trying to navigate the rush."

This would be an intriguing match for the Buccaneers and it really depends on which direction the franchise wants to go if Brady steps away from the game. Will Tampa Bay continue to push to be a Super Bowl contender with thinning cap space and an aging roster or will the franchise look to re-tool itself? Only time will tell.

