Buccaneers Starting Center Returns to Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their starting center, Ryan Jensen, on just the second day of training camp this year due to a knee injury. They subsequently waited to see how serious the injury was before deciding to place the Bucs' offensive line tone-setter on injured reserve on September 1st.

Since Jensen's injury, the Buccaneers' offensive line has struggled as they have dealt with moving parts along the line on their way to being one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL as well as one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the worst division in all of football.

Even with all of their struggles, it appears the Bucs have a decent chance of still making the playoffs as the fourth seed in the NFC if they can win this week against the Carolina Panthers - a team who already beat the Bucs earlier this season.

With the result of this weekend's game to still be decided, the Bucs are hopeful that their lifeline on the offensive line will be able to return at some point to play meaningful snaps with the team as it appears he will be returning to the team today for practice.

As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times mentioned, Jensen can be activated off of IR at any point during his 21-day practice window with the team, but the Buccaneers seem to be taking things one day at a time when it comes to his return. The last thing the team would want at this point is further injury to Jensen who has been a backbone on the offensive side of the ball.

If the Bucs are able to pull through and come away with a win this weekend, 'The Krewe' could possibly see Jensen back on the field come time for the playoffs. Jensen's status and progress should continue to be monitored up till that point, but I would say all of this is dependent on a Bucs' victory this upcoming Sunday.

