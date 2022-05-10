Skip to main content

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Sets Retirement Plans

Like many before him, the legendary quarterback will head to the booth following his playing career

Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season. 

It may be the last, and it may not. Who really knows at this point other than Brady and his own family?

What we do know, thanks to an announcement on Tuesday by Fox Corporation executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch is that whenever Brady is done playing, he's heading to the media giant to become their next NFL analyst.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at (Fox Sports) as our lead analyst, Murdoch said. "Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."

This is a big win for Fox Sports who recently lost their top tandem of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck who are moving to become the newest broadcast duo for Monday Night Football beginning this season. 

Burkhardt, Brady's future booth partner, had been the network's No. 2 play-by-play and was most recently broadcasting games with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. 

As Brady chases his next - and perhaps his last - Super Bowl title this coming season, it's interesting to note that Fox has the rights to this year's big game, which means Burkhardt could very well call his partner's final playing performance if the stars align. 

The quarterback retweeted the announcement on Twitter after Fox Sports sent the message out and added, "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)."

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
