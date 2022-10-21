There's some negativity around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now.

At 3-3, the Bucs are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through six weeks, and many are wondering if they'll ever get on track to reach their full potential.

One of those people is NFL Media's, Bucky Brooks.

"Personally, I believe this team is mismatched in terms of their personnel and the scheme," Brooks said of the Buccaneers recently on the Move the Sticks Podcast. "The personnel that they have are big boy playmakers on the outside. (Chris) Godwin, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, guys that are big (and) physical, want to use their size to create favorable one-on-one opportunities down the field. Well, when I look at the way that this team needs to play, Tom Brady is very comfortable in a quick rhythm pass game, ball gets out, he has a bunch of jitterbugs making plays. Until that kind of marries up and aligns, I have a hard time seeing this team beyond a .500 squad."

Those are strong words but are supported by the fact Tampa Bay is putting just 20.8 points per game on the board at this point in the year.

12th lowest in the league.

There are also the very public displays of frustrations coming out of quarterback Tom Brady.

Capping it all off is offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's inability thus far to draw up a scheme that maximizes the weapons available while mitigating his offensive line's limitations.

Only five of those 12 teams have three or more wins, and for the Buccaneers, they can point to their defense allowing fewer than 18 points per game this year as the reason why.

When Brady came out of retirement it was supposed to spark the return of the Bucs to Super Bowl contenders.

The on-field production has been far from that level, however, and the only thing saving Tampa Bay right now is the fact that other NFC contenders like the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams also find themselves in similarly precarious situations.

But if Brooks is right, then even that won't save the Buccaneers from their own struggles.

