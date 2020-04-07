Bucs Players to Change Jersey Numbers

The alarm-clock font is gone for everyone, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers players will be making other changes to their jersey numbers this season.

While the Bucs' new uniform launch dominated fans' attention Tuesday, that wasn't the only team news. Also released were new numbers for several players on both sides of the ball (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

The biggest changes come for the Bucs secondary. Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Andrew Adams will all wear new numbers in 2020.

Newcomer Joe Haeg will don No. 73. The last player to wear that number was offensive tackle Anthony Collins, who played just one season after signing a five-year, $30 million contract in 2014.

Tampa Bay's new uniforms are a nod to the team's glory days, returning to a more classic design, while also featuring an all-pewter Color Rush alternate set.