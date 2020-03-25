AllBucs
WATCH: Bucs Players Get Sneak Peek at New Uniforms

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to unveil new uniforms in April, but some of their players are getting an early look at what they'll be wearing this fall.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White were given a sneak peek at all three of Tampa Bay's new uniform combinations.

Check out their reactions:

Fans still have to wait a little longer to see them for themselves, but if the reaction from these players is any indication, they're going to be happy with the changes.

