Detroit Born Buccaneers DE Set to Announce 2nd and 3rd Round Draft Picks
The 2024 NFL Draft got underway last night and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they got their guy in the IOL out of Duke, Graham Barton. Barton was someone that GM Jason Licht had targeted from the very beginning and they were extremely thrilled that he was available with the 26th pick.
With the first round now in the past, the Buccaneers and NFL fans alike will turn their attention to the second and third rounds that are set to commence tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET.
It has already been announced that the Bucs will have a special guest picker in the Nature Boy Ric Flair to announce one of their third-round picks on Friday night, but the franchise will also have another special guest picker to announce their other two Friday night picks in longtime veteran Buccaneer defensive end Will Gholston.
Gholston has spent his entire 11-year NFL career in Tampa Bay and will be announcing the Bucs' 57th and 89th overall picks after recently re-signing with the team on a one-year deal for his 12th NFL season.
The Bucs were able to solidify one of their needs when they drafted Barton in the first, but they will still need to target an EDGE and CB as their biggest needs as we head into the weekend.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.