Bucs Put S Justin Evans on PUP, Waive LB Kendell Beckwith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made two somewhat expected if sad moves today.

The Bucs placed safety Justin Evans on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and waived linebacker Kendell Beckwith with a non-football injury (NFI) designation:

Evans missed the end of 2018 season and all of the 2019 season with foot injuries. Placing him on the active/PUP list gives Tampa the option to put him on the reserve/PUP list to start the season. In any case, given the apparent lack of progress in Evans recovery, it's entirely possibly Evans will never suit up for the Bucs again.

Similarly, Beckwith has not played since the 2017 season due to a broken ankle he sustained in an offseason car accident. The Bucs drafted him in the third round of the 2017 draft, and he showed promise in his rookie season.

The potential loss of both players are heavy blows to Tampa's defensive depth and the long-term outcome of their 2017 draft class. Evans still has a chance to make it back, but the longer he stays on the sidelines, the worse his odds become.