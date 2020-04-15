AllBucs
Bucs Join Rays, Lightning in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's major league sports franchises are teaming up to assist the city's COVID-19 relief efforts. 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Lightning are each pledging $100,000 to the One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together Fund:

The One Tampa fund will go towards providing housing and utilities assistance to eligible city residents and small businesses struggling financially as a result of the pandemic. 

The Bucs join several of their players, including Tom Brady and Mike Evans, in helping the Tampa community cope during the COVID-19 crisis.

