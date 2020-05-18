Bucs Release 2020 Preseason Schedule

The reality of the 2020 season inches ever closer as the Buccaneers release their preseason game schedule. In August, Tampa Bay faces the Steelers, the Jaguars, the Titans and the Browns:

The Bucs will have joint practices with the Jaguars ahead of their preseason matchup. They also face a Tennessee team that reached the AFC Championship game last year.

The biggest thing to watch will be Tom Brady's playtime. Though Brady is clearly experienced, the Bucs will have to balance his unfamiliarity with a new offense and his health in a game that will have no bearing on the Bucs' 2020 record.