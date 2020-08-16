Bucs Sign Former Panthers, Patriots DT Kyle Love

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just can't get enough former New England Patriots on the roster.

The Bucs signed former Pats and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, bolstering their defensive line depth:

Love joins the Bucs at a bargain, signing for the veteran minimum (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Though Love is relatively ancient for a defensive lineman at 33-years-old, he has been part of some of the best defensive line rotations in the NFL. Since 2015, he has been active in 72 games and recorded 44 tackles, four forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hits. Love certainly won't displace Vita Vea or Ndamukong Suh, but he is a savvy veteran who can still contribute as a back-up.