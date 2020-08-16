SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bucs Sign Former Panthers, Patriots DT Kyle Love

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just can't get enough former New England Patriots on the roster. 

The Bucs signed former Pats and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, bolstering their defensive line depth:

Love joins the Bucs at a bargain, signing for the veteran minimum (via the Athletic's Greg Auman):

Though Love is relatively ancient for a defensive lineman at 33-years-old, he has been part of some of the best defensive line rotations in the NFL. Since 2015, he has been active in 72 games and recorded 44 tackles, four forced fumbles, 9.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hits. Love certainly won't displace Vita Vea or Ndamukong Suh, but he is a savvy veteran who can still contribute as a back-up.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who is the Bucs' Most Underrated Player?

Bucs players make their picks for their most underrated teammate.

Luke Easterling

Vita Vea Already Among NFL's Most Dominant Nose Tackles

The former first-round pick is already living up to high expectations.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Highlights from Week 2 of Bucs Training Camp

Check out some of the action from Tampa Bay's second week of training camp.

Luke Easterling

Who's Winning the Battle for Bucs' No. 3 WR Spot?

An early favorite is emerging for Tampa Bay, but the battle is far from over.

Luke Easterling

5 Questions Bucs Face in 2020 Training Camp

Tampa Bay needs to find answers in these five areas before the regular season rolls around.

J. Kanno

Bruce Arians on Bucs' Top Draft Picks: They Are Who We Thought They Were

Bucs head coach channels his own Dennis Green when discussing the team's top picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Writes Letter to Parents from 'Summer Camp'

Bucs QB uses his Instagram story to let his parents know he's doing just fine at camp.

Luke Easterling

How to Watch Bucs Training Camp

Check out the schedule for Tampa Bay's 2020 training camp live streams.

Luke Easterling

Mike Evans, King of the Contested Catch

Nobody in the NFL wins contested catches better than Tampa Bay's star receiver.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Women's Sports Foundation Names Bruce Arians 2020 'Champion for Equality'

Bucs head coach honored for working to increase diversity and inclusion in the NFL.

Luke Easterling