SI.com
AllBucs
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Bucs RB T.J. Logan Carted Off Practice Field

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have the first major injury of the preseason. 

Running back T.J. Logan was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury following a hard tackle (via ESPN's Jenna Laine):

Logan had been a standout in camp to this point, according to head coach Bruce Arians (via Buccaneers.com's Scott Smith):

As the Bucs' best returner, Logan would not be a small loss. The severity of his injury is not yet known, but Tampa has to hope that he can make it back at least some time during the season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Devin White Primed for Breakout Season in 2020

Tampa Bay's top-five pick from a year ago is ready to take the next step toward being a star in the NFL.

Luke Easterling

Chapelle Russell Making an Early Splash for Bucs

Rookie linebacker is making all the right moves in his first NFL training camp.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady Hits Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans for Big Plays

TB12 is already having fun with both new and old weapons at training camp.

Luke Easterling

3 Early Stars from Bucs Training Camp

See who is taking full advantage of the early going at Bucs training camp.

J. Kanno

Bruce Arians on Justin Evans' Injury Status: 'Talk to Jesus, I Have No Clue'

Former second-round pick has been plagued by injuries throughout his career.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Launching New YouTube Channel

Get ready for all the Gronk action you can handle.

Luke Easterling

How Shaq Barrett Will Avoid Being a 1-Year Wonder

The NFL's reigning sack leader still has plenty to prove in 2020, and a coach that will set him up for success.

Luke Easterling

What to Expect from O.J. Howard in 2020

The former first-round pick is still working to improve every area of his game.

Luke Easterling

Jason Pierre-Paul is All Work, No Hype

Tampa Bay's veteran pass rusher knows that preseason hype means nothing without hard work and results.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski is Still Adjusting to the Florida Heat

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says his new tight end is learning about Tampa weather the hard way.

Luke Easterling