Bucs RB T.J. Logan Carted Off Practice Field
J. Kanno
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have the first major injury of the preseason.
Running back T.J. Logan was carted off the practice field with a right knee injury following a hard tackle (via ESPN's Jenna Laine):
Logan had been a standout in camp to this point, according to head coach Bruce Arians (via Buccaneers.com's Scott Smith):
As the Bucs' best returner, Logan would not be a small loss. The severity of his injury is not yet known, but Tampa has to hope that he can make it back at least some time during the season.