AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Defensive Line

J. Kanno

"Big" may not be a sufficient word to describe the Buccaneers defensive line. The starting defensive tackles and ends will be hard to move, both off the line and out of their starting spots.

The centerpiece of the defensive line is former first-round pick Vita Vea. At 347 pounds, Vea dictates a lot of attention up front, but add his strength and speed, and he becomes a nightmare for offensive linemen. Pro Football Focus ranked him sixth among all defensive tackles at pressuring the quarterback last year:

Next to him is one of the best, most consistent defensive linemen of the last decade, Ndamukong Suh. The former Ram gives the Bucs a high degree of flexibility as he can play across the entire defensive line, becoming the perfect compliment to Vea's size.

Aside from Suh and Vea, defensive end William Gholston should see the most action on the line. One of the longest tenured defensive players in Tampa Bay, Gholston is an excellent run defender and overall pretty versatile, contributing on over a third of the Bucs' special teams snaps.

The last major component of the line should be defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. One of the larger players on the line, Nunez-Roches is a rotational space-eater who could assume many of the duties once held by departed DT Beau Allen.

Vea and Suh should continue seeing the majority of defensive line snaps with Gholston and Nunez-Roches comprising a significant share of the rotational duties. That leaves two spots up for grabs on the line.

The player first in line for more snaps is Patrick O'Connor, who was on the Bucs' Week 1 roster last season. However, his advantage is minor given he played just 2.3 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps last year. He did play 28.4 percent of the Bucs' special teams snaps, which will certainly help him keep a spot after training camp.

Tampa drafted Khalil Davis in the sixth round in the 2020 draft so there is some investment in his success. Davis is somewhat raw and was not a particularly successful player in college despite his freakish athleticism. 

At 308 pounds, Davis ran a 4.75 40, which is faster than some linebackers. If he can harness his athleticism into technique, he is a lock to make the final roster.

Bringing up the rear are Jeremiah Ledbetter and Benning Potoa'e. Ledbetter was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2017 but has not seen the field much since. Potoa'e is an undrafted free agent from Washington. His versatility could make him a dark horse to make the final roster.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady, Bucs QBs to Report with Rookies for Training Camp on Thursday

Tom Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay quarterbacks will report with the rookies later this week.

Luke Easterling

Lavonte David, Devin White Put Bucs Among NFL's Best in LB Rankings

Tampa Bay has one of the league's best linebacker tandems.

Luke Easterling

How Many Bucs Crack the 90 Mark in 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings?

See how many Tampa Bay players get top billing in this year's video game from EA Sports.

Drew Bradstreet

WATCH: Bucs Group Workouts Continue as Training Camp Draws Near

Despite NFLPA recommendations, Bucs players continue to meet privately for group workouts.

Luke Easterling

Brady, Gronk Have Bucs' 3-Year Forecast Among NFL's Best

How well is Tampa Bay set up for the near future now that the GOAT and his favorite target are in town?

Luke Easterling

Twitter Freaks Out Over Rob Gronkowski's 'Madden' Rating

Even after a year of retirement, Gronk is still highly rated in this year's video game, and some fans are scratching their heads.

Luke Easterling

Relive Bucs' Epic 2000 'Monday Night Football' Win vs. Rams with Warrick Dunn

Re-watch one of the most iconic games in Bucs history with one of the team's most important contributors.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Bucs Clinch 1st Division Title in 1979 'Monsoon Game'

Relive an iconic moment from Bucs history.

Luke Easterling

NFL Training Camp is on, Reporting Dates Finalized

Many questions still remain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but dates are set.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

WATCH: Chris Godwin's Best Plays from 2019

Check out this awesome highlight reel from Chris Godwin's breakout season.

Luke Easterling