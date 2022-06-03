Chris Godwin Could Be Back Earlier Than Expected From ACL Tear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending knee injury last December against the New Orleans Saints. Not only did that injury sit him out for the rest of the year, but it also has implications on when he's going to return to the field this season.

Throughout 14 games a season ago, he finished with 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Godwin was a huge miss for Tampa Bay throughout their playoff run that saw them lose to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27.

Although an ACL injury is never an easy one to come back from, recent reports suggest that Godwin might be ahead of schedule. On the recent Pewter Report Podcast, Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr. noted that Godwin could be back sooner than people think.

“I think Chris is going to surprise people,” Grayson said. “I think he’s going to be back sooner than everybody thinks. I’ll say that.

“I’ve been seeing him sometimes... I heard he ran 19 miles per hour the other day.”

If the Buccaneers are able to get Godwin back throughout training camp and before the first game of the season, they should feel confident about what they're going to be able to do this year. For a team that has already had an amazing offseason that saw the greatest quarterback of all-time return, anything more is just an added bonus at this point.

The Buccaneers might decide to continue rehabbing him a bit longer just to be on the safer side of things. However, with their first game being against a tough Dallas Cowboys squad, they might decide to give it a go if he is fully healthy.

Things are looking bright once again in Tampa Bay and this should be another year of championship-caliber football.

