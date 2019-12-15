Chris Godwin Leaves Game with Hamstring Injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be missing not just one, but both of their star wide receivers.

Already without Mike Evans due to a hamstring injury, Chris Godwin left Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury of his own.

One of the NFL's leaders in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions, Godwin was helped to the sideline, and was eventually seen being carted to the locker room. He has officially been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game:

Godwin already have 121 yards on five receptions when he left in the third quarter, with the Bucs leading 24-3 on the road.