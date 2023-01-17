Skip to main content
Can the Buccaneers Offense Last in the Playoffs?
Chris Godwin Secures Another Franchise Record

The star wide receiver continues to collect Tampa Bay Buccaneers' records.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, continues to cement himself in the franchise's history books.

Following his 10 catch, 85 yard receiving day against the Dallas Cowboys during the wild card round of the playoffs on Monday, Chris Godwin passed Buccaneers' legend, Keyshawn Johnson, for most receptions in a single season with 110 catches.

After passing Keyshawn, Godwin now owns 3 of the top 10 reception seasons in Buccaneers' history. The top 10 Bucs' reception leaders are as follows:

Bucs All-Time Reception Leaders

PlayerYearReceptions

Chris Godwin

2022

110

Keyshawn Johnson

2001

106

Chris Godwin

2021

98

Mike Evans

2016

96

Mark Carrier

1989

86

Mike Evans

2018

86

Chris Godwin

2019

86

James Wilder

1984

85

Keenan McCardell

2003

84

Antonio Bryant

2008

83

This isn't the only accomplishment that Chris Godwin has earned this season. Earlier this year Godwin surpassed Mark Carrier for second on the Buccaneers' all-time receiving yards list and only trails former teammate and wideout, Mike Evans for the top spot in franchise history.

After coming off a serious knee injury last season, Godwin looks to be back in form after another terrific season under his belt. He is only 26 years old and just signed a 3-year extension this off-season to remain with the Buccaneers. A fan favorite, Chris Godwin, will continue to rise on the franchises' leaderboards for seasons to come.

