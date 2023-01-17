Chris Godwin Secures Another Franchise Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, continues to cement himself in the franchise's history books.
Following his 10 catch, 85 yard receiving day against the Dallas Cowboys during the wild card round of the playoffs on Monday, Chris Godwin passed Buccaneers' legend, Keyshawn Johnson, for most receptions in a single season with 110 catches.
After passing Keyshawn, Godwin now owns 3 of the top 10 reception seasons in Buccaneers' history. The top 10 Bucs' reception leaders are as follows:
|Player
|Year
|Receptions
Chris Godwin
2022
110
Keyshawn Johnson
2001
106
Chris Godwin
2021
98
Mike Evans
2016
96
Mark Carrier
1989
86
Mike Evans
2018
86
Chris Godwin
2019
86
James Wilder
1984
85
Keenan McCardell
2003
84
Antonio Bryant
2008
83
This isn't the only accomplishment that Chris Godwin has earned this season. Earlier this year Godwin surpassed Mark Carrier for second on the Buccaneers' all-time receiving yards list and only trails former teammate and wideout, Mike Evans for the top spot in franchise history.
After coming off a serious knee injury last season, Godwin looks to be back in form after another terrific season under his belt. He is only 26 years old and just signed a 3-year extension this off-season to remain with the Buccaneers. A fan favorite, Chris Godwin, will continue to rise on the franchises' leaderboards for seasons to come.
