Chris Godwin Secures Another Franchise Record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Chris Godwin, continues to cement himself in the franchise's history books.

Following his 10 catch, 85 yard receiving day against the Dallas Cowboys during the wild card round of the playoffs on Monday, Chris Godwin passed Buccaneers' legend, Keyshawn Johnson, for most receptions in a single season with 110 catches.

After passing Keyshawn, Godwin now owns 3 of the top 10 reception seasons in Buccaneers' history. The top 10 Bucs' reception leaders are as follows:

Player Year Receptions Chris Godwin 2022 110 Keyshawn Johnson 2001 106 Chris Godwin 2021 98 Mike Evans 2016 96 Mark Carrier 1989 86 Mike Evans 2018 86 Chris Godwin 2019 86 James Wilder 1984 85 Keenan McCardell 2003 84 Antonio Bryant 2008 83

This isn't the only accomplishment that Chris Godwin has earned this season. Earlier this year Godwin surpassed Mark Carrier for second on the Buccaneers' all-time receiving yards list and only trails former teammate and wideout, Mike Evans for the top spot in franchise history.

After coming off a serious knee injury last season, Godwin looks to be back in form after another terrific season under his belt. He is only 26 years old and just signed a 3-year extension this off-season to remain with the Buccaneers. A fan favorite, Chris Godwin, will continue to rise on the franchises' leaderboards for seasons to come.

