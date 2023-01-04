Former Bucs' Quarterback lands with seventh franchise of NFL career

Seven different homes in as many seasons for the former Buccaneer.

The final week of the regular season will provide plenty of drama around the league as teams fight to get into the postseason.

The Miami Dolphins' odds of making the playoffs are dwindling following a loss to the New England Patriots last week. The Dolphins will need to defeat the New York Jets on Sunday while the Patriots will also have to lose to Buffalo.

It's no easy feat to ask for but it'll be even tougher with Miami missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to a concussion and uncertainty surrounding the availability of backup Teddy Bridgewater following a sprained finger.

That left rookie Skylar Thompson as the lone healthy signal-caller on the roster entering the week, forcing Miami to make a move.

On Wednesday morning, news broke that the Dolphins would be signing veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad. If Bridgewater is unable to go against the Jets, Glennon will likely get bumped up to the active roster to back up Thompson.

Miami will mark the seventh different franchise that Glennon has suited up for in the last seven years. He spent four years with Tampa Bay after being drafted in 2013. Since parting ways with the Buccaneers following the 2016 season, Glennon has racked up one-year stints with the Chicago Bears (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Las Vegas Raiders (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), New York Giants (2021), and Miami Dolphins (2022).

The Virginia native's best season as a professional came during his rookie year with the Buccaneers when he completed 247/416 passes (59.4%) for 2,608 yards with 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions. In total, he's appeared in 40 games, with 31 starts during his record, completing 689/1,147 passes (60.1%) for 47 touchdowns with 35 interceptions. He's also accumulated one touchdown on the ground.

