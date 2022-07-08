It’s the off-season. And although this NFL off-season has contained more news, drama, and player movement than any I can remember, we’ve finally reached a time of the year when things tend to slow down.

There have been trades. The NFL Draft has come and gone. And the majority of big-name free agents have signed. Although some player movement can still be expected before the season kicks off in a couple of months – for the most part – the core of each NFL roster is set.

This feels like the perfect opportunity to dive into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ schedule for 2022. In doing so, my goal is to identify one specific matchup in each game that is especially intriguing.

The game within the game.

Week 1 | Buccaneers @ Cowboys | Sept 11, 8:20pm

Carlton Davis vs. CeDee Lamb

CeDee Lamb and Carlton Davis are both emerging stars at their respective positions. This season will go a long way toward determining the overall perception of each player around the league – as both are expected to take major leaps if they hope to establish themselves as premier players.

Whether or not CeDee Lamb will be utilized predominantly in the slot, or strictly occupy the wideout position for the Cowboys – a position previously occupied by Amare Cooper – for the bulk of his snaps this season, is yet to be determined. One thing is for sure though, Davis will find himself matched up with Lamb on a significant number of possessions in this game.

This matchup could have a significant impact not only on determining the outcome of this exciting Week 1 matchup between these two teams, but also the status of both Carlton Davis and CeDee Lamb as individual players. More specifically, how they are viewed around the league in comparison to other top-tier players at their positions.

Week 2 | Buccaneers @ Saints | Sept 18th, 1:00pm

Mike Evans vs Marshon Lattimore

This one should be obvious to anyone who has watched these two players battle it out over the years. As far as one-on-one rivalries go in the NFL, this is one of the best the league has to offer. Athleticism, technique, skill, grit, tenacity, physicality, trash-talk… The list of traits that are on display when these two players match up is endless.

To say their rivalry extends beyond the whistle would be an understatement.

Both Evans and Lattimore are firmly established as elite players at their respective positions. Both are integral pieces to their teams’ overall success. As division rivals who have matched up multiple times each of the past five seasons – they have great familiarity with one another.

With the Saints and Buccaneers projected to battle for NFC South supremacy in 2022, and New Orleans having gone 4-0 vs. Tampa Bay over the last two regular seasons, tempers will be flaring. The individual battle between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore will be one of many matchups worth keeping an eye on when these two teams clash in the second game of the year.

Week 3 | Buccaneers vs Packers | Sept 25th, 4:25pm

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers

Despite the recent infusion of talent in the NFL at the quarterback position, Aaron Rodgers has won each of the last two MVP awards. To his credit, Tom Brady has three of those in his trophy case as well. That said, he certainly doesn’t seem very concerned with acquiring any more. It appears as though Brady instead prefers to focus on ensuring his seven Lombardi trophies aren’t at any risk of being overcrowded or scuffed up unnecessarily.

Despite Rodgers' superb 2021 season, many still believe that Tom Brady was the player most deserving of the MVP award last season.

With eight Lombardi trophies, seven MVP awards, 1,073 touchdowns, 382 wins, and 39 NFL seasons between the two of them, it’s almost unfathomable that both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are still playing as well as anyone in the league, at its most important position.

When the Packers travel to Raymond James Stadium on September 25th, all eyes will be on the matchup between the two ageless wonders. This game won’t appeal strictly to fans located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, or Tampa, Florida, though. It will appeal to anyone who considers themselves a fan of the sport. Because let’s face it, this very well could be the last time we see two of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of football face-off against one another.

Buckle up.

Week 4 | Buccaneers vs. Chiefs | Oct 2, 8:20pm

Bucs Defensive Line vs. Chiefs Offensive Line

The last time these two teams met, it was in Super Bowl LV, where the Buccaneers went on to hoist the Lombardi trophy after a dominating 31-9 performance at their home stadium. Tom Brady took home Super Bowl MVP honors on that night, but if you ask me, the Buccaneers’ defensive line was the real MVP of that game.

It was such a dominating performance in fact, that it instigated a busy offseason for the Chiefs. One that saw them completely revamp their offensive line via trade, the draft, and free agency. The investment into their offensive line paid immediate dividends on the field, as a combination of talented rookies and proven veterans turned a weakness into a strength for Kansas City in 2021.

So in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, on Sunday Night Football, we will have a true Super Bowl 55 rematch, where the Chiefs and Bucs will meet on the same field they played the big game on, back in February of 2021.

But unlike last time, where Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ seemingly unstoppable offense wasn’t even able to score a touchdown, Kansas City feels like their revamped offensive line is built to handle whatever pressure Todd Bowles and the Bucs' defense throws at them.

There will be countless narratives and matchups to follow by the time this game comes around, but I for one will be zeroed in on the trenches.

Week 5 | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Oct 9, 1:00 pm

Lavonte David vs. Kyle Pitts

Coming out of Florida, Kyle Pitts was pegged by many (myself included) as the greatest pass-catching tight end prospect to enter the draft in decades. Although he didn’t necessarily light the league on fire in his rookie season, he certainly didn’t do anything to dispel the notion that he has an extremely bright future ahead of him. After all, it’s not easy to dominate as a tight end with minimal weapons around you at the primary skill positions. That said, he still managed to haul in 68 receptions for 1,026 receiving yards in his first NFL season.

Although Marcus Mariota is a downgrade from Matt Ryan at the quarterback position, the Falcons were the first team to draft a receiver this year, selecting USC’s Drake London with the eighth overall pick. London’s presence in the lineup should immediately alleviate some of the pressure that Pitts’ faced just to get open during his rookie season. And if Mariota struggles, the Falcons could look to talented rookie quarterback, Desmond Ridder, to shoulder the load under center earlier than expected. Regardless of who’s around him though, Pitts is a special talent. I expect his production to increase in a big way during his sophomore season – especially in the touchdown department.

No matter how much credit Lavonte David receives, it will never be enough. Like Pitts – but on the other side of the ball – David is a very special player, with a unique combination of physical ability, instincts, and mental awareness. Not only is David exceptional at defending the run, and creating turnovers for his team, he is also an exceptional defender in coverage, especially for a linebacker. As a result, David will be tasked with the challenge of defending Kyle Pitts on a significant number of possessions when these two teams meet at Raymond James Stadium in Week 5.

I don’t expect the Falcons to contend with the Buccaneers on the scoreboard in this game, but I do expect Lavonte David to have his hands full. That said, I also expect him to take this matchup personally, and in the process, try to send a message to the Falcons’ talented tight end that his time will come – just not on this day.

Week 6 | Buccaneerss @ Steelers | Oct 16th, 1:00 pm

Tristan Wirfs vs. T.J. Watt

A top-3 edge rusher matching up against a top-3 offensive tackle? Sign me up.

So far in his career, Tristan Wirfs has [more than] handled some of the best pass rushers the NFL has to offer. He’s not only big, powerful, and athletic, but he’s technically sound, and incredibly disciplined — especially for such a young player. Each of those traits have contributed to his rapid ascension up the league ranks of franchise offensive tackles.

T.J. Watt’s career arc is on a similarly precipitous trajectory. He exploded onto the scene as a rookie in 2017, and with an absurd 37.5 sacks over the past two regular seasons, he has clearly established himself as one of the league’s most lethal defensive weapons.

The individual matchup between Wirfs and Watt has the potential to be a glorious blood bath. I’m talking about a Thor vs. Thanos type of struggle. Except with these guys, it won’t be the 'End Game' for either of them – as both Wirfs and Watt are on the fast track to careers that will more than likely end up in the exact same location – Canton, Ohio.

Week 7 | Buccaneers @ Panthers | Oct 23, 1:00 pm

Christian McCaffrey vs. Leonard Fournette

Having missed a total of 23 games due to injury over the past two seasons, this is a big year for Christian McCaffrey. Despite being one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the game as both a runner and a receiver, he’ll need to prove to the fans in Carolina that he can stay on the field this season. If not, things could get ugly. Not just for his reputation in Carolina, but for the Panthers on the field, as well.

On the other side, Leonard Fournette represents a fantastic redemption story. For a highly touted prospect (like McCaffrey), Fournette’s career quickly took a downward turn in Jacksonville. After being cut three seasons into his rookie contract, and subsequently signed by the Bucs, Fournette’s patience was tested. But due to injuries at the position and an increased opportunity, he managed to establish himself as a legitimate bell-cow running back for a consistent Super Bowl contender in Tampa. In addition to his downhill running style, and aggressive mentality in pass protection, Fournette’s continued improvement as a receiver out of the backfield has gone a long way towards rejuvenating his career – and his value to the Buccaneers.

This season, McCaffrey’s contract will account for just under $27M of the dead cap for the Panthers. Conversely, Fournette’s will account for just $9M for the Bucs. Despite his electric skill-set, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who would prefer to have McCaffrey at his current price over Fournette at his. That said, we’ll see which player is able to establish themselves as more valuable on the field, on October 23rd when these division opponents meet for their first of two matchups this season.

Week 8 | Buccaneers vs. Ravens | Oct 27, 1:00 pm

Devin White/Lavonte David vs. Lamar Jackson/Mark Andrews

No matter who tries to tell you otherwise, Lavonte David and Devin White make up one of the best inside linebacker duos in the NFL. David’s coverage ability is top-notch for a linebacker, and he’s still elite in every other aspect that the position entails. Although Devin White is coming off a down year — where he proved to be highly susceptible in coverage — he’s still a dynamic force in the middle of a defense, and he’ll be looking to prove his doubters wrong this season.

Everyone knows Lamar Jackson is already one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. He’s electric with the ball in his hands and commands the attention of an entire defense at all times because of it.

Mark Andrews has established himself as one of the best all-around tight ends in football, and until he proves us otherwise, it’s safe to assume he’s going to take yet another step forward this season.

When these two teams meet at Raymond James Stadium in Week 8, you can expect the matchups between the Ravens’ two best offensive weapons, and the Bucs’ dynamic linebacker duo, to go a long way towards determining the outcome of this game. Can Devin White use his explosive speed while still remaining under control in order to contain Lamar Jackson on the ground? Can Lavonte David hang with one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the league?

These are the types of questions that we’ll have answered when the Ravens travel to Tampa on October 27th, and I’ll be watching closely to see which of these two player-pairings reigns supreme on that day.

Week 9 | Buccaneers vs. Rams | Nov 6, 4:25pm

Todd Bowles vs. Sean McVay

Todd Bowles has earned his reputation as one of the most aggressive, creative, and effective defensive coaches in the NFL. That’s a big reason why he now occupies the head coaching role in Tampa Bay. Sean McVay’s reputation is probably even more notorious in NFL circles [and beyond], because of how quickly he’s established himself as one of the best offensive minds in the game.

Unfortunately for Bowles, there’s no denying the fact that McVay has dominated the x’s and o’s battle that these two coaches have been engaged in on the sidelines over these past few seasons.

In fact, Bowles' Bucs are 0-2 vs. McVay's Rams since Jon Ledyard made this observation last September.

The trend of McVay’s offenses getting the better of Bowles’ defenses culminated in a borderline humiliating last-minute touchdown in last year’s NFC Divisional Round Playoff Game on a risky cover 0 blitz call by Bowles, which sent the Rams on their way to eventually winning the Super Bowl while sending the Buccaneers’ off to the golf course.

Week 10 | Bucs vs. Seahawks | Nov 13, 9:30am

Bucs Secondary vs. Seahawks Receivers

In the first NFL game ever to be played on German soil, the Bucs will face-off against a rebuilding Seattle Seahawks team in Munich, Germany on November, 13th. It’s technically a “home game” for Tampa despite the fact that it will be played 4,991 miles away from Raymond James Stadium. Although the betting market for this contest will likely reflect the Bucs as double-digit favorites, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any matchups worth keeping an eye on.

Although the Seahawks will be employing a roster with many holes, the wide receiver position is not one of them. The combination of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf presents one of the league’s most impressive tandems at the position. Both players – based on their contrasting size and skill-sets – are opposite in style, but equal in effectiveness, making them an ideal complement to one another. Although the Seahawks' offense will be operating with an unproven option at quarterback – whether it be Drew Lock or Geno Smith – the receiving weapons at their disposal makes the Seahawks’ aerial attack a concern for any opponent, no matter who is under center.

This is why I expect this to be a great opportunity for Tampa’s secondary to really show their worth. When people discuss the strengths of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster, they talk about the offense. If the conversation shifts to the defensive side of the ball, then the focus is usually on the linebackers or defensive line.

Although Mike Renner of PFF recently bucked this trend in a big way.

Regardless of how you feel about their league-wide ranking as a group, this will be a great opportunity for some combination of Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Sean-Murphy Bunting, Antoine Winfield Jr., Logan Ryan, and Keanu Neal to show their worth. If this game ends up being a blowout, there’s a good chance it’s because the Buccaneers’ secondary did their job against one of the best receiving duos in football.

Week 11 | BYE

Week 12 | Buccaneers @ Browns | Nov 27, 1:00pm

Bucs Offensive Line vs. Browns Defensive Line

The Browns have a highly athletic, aggressive, and experienced collection of defensive lineman. The success of their pass rush starts with the pressure created by the best edge defender in football – Myles Garrett – but it doesn’t end there. After re-signing Jadeavon Clowney – an underrated player despite once being drafted first overall – this group is poised to be a force in the AFC North. I also think Browns’ General Manager, Andrew Berry, got an absolute steal for his team in the draft when he selected Perrion Winfrey – an explosive interior pass rush specialist out of Oklahoma – in the fourth round.

The Buccaneers’ offensive line fits the same criteria I used to describe the Browns’ defensive line. With two upper-echelon bookend tackles, a nasty center, and an upgrade at right guard, this unit is poised for another dominating season in the trenches. The only real question mark for this group exists at the left guard position, where Ali Marpet’s elite performance will be difficult to replicate. It’s obvious Jason Licht and his staff see second-round pick, Luke Goedeke, as the guy to do it. But if he can’t run away with the opportunity in training camp, they have solid depth options to consider.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups to keep an eye on when these two teams meet on Sunday, November 27th, but observing these two units along the line of scrimmage attempt to enforce their will on one another is going to be physical, ugly, and a lot of fun to watch.

Week 13 | Bucs vs. Saints | Dec 5, 8:15pm

Tristan Wirfs vs. Cameron Jordan

It can be a somewhat daunting task just to try and zero in on any particular matchup when the Bucs and Saints play each other. There is no shortage of drama whenever these two franchises collide. The rivalry that exists between these two teams has only increased over the past few seasons since Tampa re-established themselves as a legitimate contender in the NFC South. A position within the divisional hierarchy – if you ask any Bucs fan – that the Saints had gotten far too comfortable in.

Which makes the matchup between Tristan Wirfs and Cameron Jordan one of my favorites. You have a veteran stud in Jordan – still a dominant edge rusher by any measure – matching up against probably the most impressive young offensive tackle in the game in Tristan Wirfs.

Cameron Jordan succeeds for a variety of reasons. He can beat you with brute strength, a devastating bull rush, and a relentless approach off the edge. He can also beat you with quick, heavy hands that are often utilized within a variety of different pass rush moves. He’s smart. He’s tough. He creates problems for the best offensive tackles the league has to offer.

Tristan Wirfs is a mountain of a man. And despite his intimidating stature, he still possesses an incredible amount of strength for a man his size. He’s an impressive athlete, with the lateral quickness and foot speed to be elite at sealing the edge in the run game, or standing up highly athletic edge rushers when they pursue the quarterback. He’s technically sound, highly intelligent, and a pivotal building block for the Buccaneers’ success, both now, and for the future.

Cameron Jordan is a bold, brash personality. And although Tristan Wirfs is by all indications a charismatic personality himself, he’s far more reserved on the field. The battle between these two players on December 5th will represent the epitome of trench warfare. With two talented, athletic, powerful athletes vying for space against one another. And I for one, can’t wait to watch it.

Week 14 | Bucs @ 49ers | Dec 11, 4:25pm

Shaquil Barrett vs. Trent Williams

If you ask me, Trent Williams is the best offensive tackle in the game, and it isn’t all that close. PFF grades, other advanced analytics models, the eye test, players around the league, it doesn’t matter what model you use to measure a player’s effectiveness at the position – Williams stands alone at the top of the pecking order as far as offensive tackles go.

The player that will be tasked with trying to generate pressure against the seemingly impenetrable fortress that is Trent Williams, will be none other than the Buccaneers’ veteran pass rusher, Shaquil Barrett. After registering 19.5 sacks in 2019 – his first year as a Buc – Barrett has yet to exceed the 10 sack plateau. Still a very effective player, especially at generating pressures, many will be looking for Barrett to rediscover the high sack numbers he achieved during his first season in Tampa. A much improved interior defensive line group, which includes the additions of players like Logan Hall and Akiem Hicks, should limit the number of double teams Barret will be faced with off the edge this season.

Williams is a one-man double team though, and Barrett will have his hands full trying to get to the quarterback vs. the 49ers in Week 14. Even if Barrett isn’t able to register a sack in this game, as long as he’s able to keep the pressure on Williams – while allowing other defensive linemen to wreak havoc in the backfield – it will be a worthwhile contribution. When facing off against Trent Williams, Shaq Barrett doesn’t need to win every rep, but he needs to win some.

Week 15 | Bucs vs. Bengals | Dec 18, 4:25pm

Tom Brady vs. Joe Burrow

If Tom Brady was the second coming of Joe Montana, then I guess Joe Burrow is the second coming of Tom Brady?

Of course, that is an absurdly outlandish claim to make with Burrow about to enter just his third season in the NFL. That said, it’s a comparison that is becoming more and more popular within the NFL media landscape. Burrow has already demonstrated an impressive collection of [very specific] skills that are rare to see in a young quarterback. His pinpoint accuracy, poise in the pocket, ability to throw with anticipation, deception when making his reads, toughness, and of course his ability to perform in the clutch, are all unique attributes that can’t be learned. They are also traits that really stood out with some of the best to ever do it – such as Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Coming off an unexpected Super Bowl appearance in his second season – and comparisons to two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time – expectations are sky high for Joe Burrow and his talented cast of playmakers in Cincinnati for year three.

I’m not going to waste my time listing Tom Brady’s accolades. He’s so firmly entrenched as the greatest quarterback of all time, it isn’t even a discussion anymore, let alone a debate. One thing I will touch on though is the fact that Tom Brady has become an anomaly. Not because of his age, or the success he’s experienced in the NFL, but because of the style in which he plays the position in comparison to his peers.

Over the past 5-10 years, we’ve seen a major shift in terms of what the prototype NFL quarterback looks like. Tall, stationery, pocket passers are a thing of the past. Mobility, athleticism, arm strength, and the ability to make plays outside of the pocket – are the features that define the best quarterbacks in the sport today. Which makes Tom Brady’s sustained performance as an elite quarterback that much more impressive. Not only did he lead the league in yards, touchdowns, and PFF rating last season, but he did it while playing the position in a way that has since been declared ‘outdated’, and all but abandoned by the rest of the league.

Whether or not Joe Burrow will be able to sustain the tremendous momentum he’s generated after his first two seasons in the league is yet to be determined. Regardless, he’s a hell of a quarterback. Watching him, and his impressive arsenal of offensive weapons face off against the powerhouse Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will be appointment viewing for anyone with a pulse.

Week 16 | Bucs @ Cardinals | Dec 25, 8:20pm

Antoine Winfield Jr. vs. Budda Baker

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Budda Baker are two of the best safeties in the NFL. Plain and simple. Although they both impact the game in different ways, there’s no doubt that they have each earned their respect as two of the most dynamic safeties in the game. Winfield is more of a true deep safety for the Bucs whereas Baker occupies more of a box safety/strong safety position for the Cardinals. That said, they both do a bit of everything on the defensive side of the ball, and regardless of how they are utilized within their specific defensive schemes, Winfield and Baker are a major point of concern for opposing offenses.

Despite a modest physical profile, Budda Baker is an ultra-aggressive, highly instinctual player who attacks the line of scrimmage like a bullet. Despite (or because of) his small stature, he can be tough to identify in pass protection, and often catches running backs, or extra blockers off guard when he fires into the backfield. He’s also very sneaky, and highly adept at disguising himself within the Cardinals’ defensive scheme, allowing him to take advantage of quarterbacks who lack patience or polish when making their reads.

Winfield is an exceptional player in his own right, and despite an incredibly accomplished first two seasons in the league, it would be silly to assume his best years aren’t ahead of him. Winfield is a versatile player who serves as a reliable safety valve for Todd Bowles to lean on as the final line of defense at deep safety. He’s also an aggressive player capable of laying the lumber in run support or wreaking havoc in the backfield as a blitzer.

So when the Buccaneers travel to State Farm Stadium on Christmas Day, you better believe that offensive play-callers, Byron Leftwich (Bucs) and Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) will be keeping a keen eye on the opposing team’s star safety, as both players have the potential to be game-wreckers.

It’s unconventional to focus on a “matchup” between two safeties, but in this case, I think the status of both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Budda Baker as elite NFL safeties on opposite teams provides a fascinating, under-the-radar Christmas narrative for families to gather around and enjoy together.

Merry Christmas.

Week 17 | Bucs vs. Panthers | Jan 1, 1:00pm

Devin White vs. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has already been identified as one of my players to watch in the first Bucs-Panthers matchup of the season, but this time, I have him matched up against a different member of the Buccaneers. After all, he is the clear focal point of the Panthers' offense. If McCaffrey is in the lineup, which is a big question mark, he’s the player who should and will, command the majority of attention from the opposing defense.

McCaffrey is utilized in the passing game as much as he is in the running game, and for good reason. As a result, Devin White will be matched up with him for a significant number of plays in this game. White will be required to use his speed and anticipation to stuff gaps, and try to limit McCaffrey’s damage on the ground. He’ll also be forced to follow McCaffrey on many occasions when he motions out of the backfield pre-snap, lines up as a receiver, or vacates the backfield at the snap of the ball on screen passes and hitches where they try to get him the ball in space to operate.

Because of his speed, relentless pursuit, and natural tackling ability, Devin White is perfectly suited to affect McCaffrey’s effectiveness as a runner. The greatest challenge for White in this matchup will be that his most obvious weakness (pass coverage) will be tested by what is arguably McCaffrey’s greatest strength – his route-running and receiving ability.

Despite having plenty of room to improve in coverage, Devin White is still a major force at the inside linebacker position. Which is something that Christian McCaffrey is very much aware of based on his comments during a previous Bucs-Panthers game.

As I’ve said many times before, Devin White is going to be expected to take a major leap in terms of his ability to execute plays as a linebacker in coverage this season. What better test could exist for Devin White in this regard, than matching up against the best receiving back in the NFL?

Week 18 | Bucs @ Falcons | Jan 8, TBD

Russell Gage vs. A.J. Terrell

In terms of where they rank amongst their peers within their respective position groups, A.J. Terrell is in another stratosphere from Russell Gage. Let me be clear, that is no disrespect to Russell Gage. I’m not sure any player in the league has seen their stock rise as quickly as Terrell has over the past season. And it’s for good reason. Despite playing just two seasons in the NFL, he has emerged as an elite, shutdown cornerback. Although he’s only totaled four interceptions so far in his career, he didn’t allow more than 32 receiving yards in coverage in any game this past season. That’s even more impressive when you consider the fact that Atlanta was getting smacked around most of the year.

So if A.J. Terrell is such an elite corner, why would I expect him to be matched up with the Bucs’ third-best wide receiver? Well, when the Buccaneers travel to Atlanta for the final game of the 2022 NFL season, there’s obviously a chance the Buccaneers still need to win. However, I’m willing to go out on a limb and assume they will have their playoff positioning already secure. In which case, there’s a very realistic possibility that Todd Bowles will want to get his veteran receivers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) some extra rest heading into the postseason. Throw in the fact that this will be Russell Gage’s second time playing against his former team, and I think you have the recipe for a revenge game.

One of Russell Gage’s greatest attributes is his versatility. There’s a very realistic chance that Chris Godwin may be on the sidelines for the first month of the season. In this case, the prevailing expectation is that Russell Gage will occupy his position as the team’s primary slot receiver during that time. But he’s also proven to be adept on the outside as well – which is a position he will likely play most when the team has its full arsenal of receivers available.

So if Evans and Godwin are able to get some rest during the final game of the 2022 season, I think there’s a good chance that Russell Gage will have a huge role in that game. Should this scenario come to fruition, I think Byron Leftwich will use Gage in a number of different alignments to maximize his versatility. As a result, it’s a given that Gage’s former teammate, and emerging superstar cornerback, A.J. Terrell, would be the primary defender tasked with stopping him.

Not only would this be a great opportunity for Russell Gage to show what he’s capable of as a number one receiver, but it would be a great chance for the Bucs (via A.J. Terrell) to really test the limits of his capabilities.

There's no denying that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face a challenging schedule in 2022. How many games they win, and how they function as a team overall, will absolutely depend on how their individual players, and position groups, are able to step up to the challenges they will be faced with in these marquee matchups.

