Skip to main content
Player(s)
Tom Brady, Jalen Ramsey
Team(s)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen Ramsey has a funny reaction to Tom Brady returning to the NFL

Jalen Ramsey, the Super Bowl champion from the Los Angeles Rams took to Twitter to give his pure emotions about the news.

With the news that Tom Brady is going to come out of retirement and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after only 40 days of being retired, there might not be anybody in the world happier than Jalen Ramsey.

The Super Bowl champion from the Los Angeles Rams took to Twitter to give his pure emotions about the news.

This is a hilarious reaction from Ramsey. Both he and Brady seem to have a great relationship, so it's clearly all jokes. What might not be hilarious is the person who just bought Brady's last ever thrown touchdown ball.

Tom Brady is going to be looking for many other players to go after during the season so he can add to the list of guys that he has thrown touchdown passes on just like he did to Jalen Ramsey.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Jon on Twitter @JonConahan for all Bucs' related content.

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_15545031
News

Bruce Arians' first reaction to Tom Brady returning to the Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan1 hour ago
919FDD5C-74EB-4F26-B44D-D2A6FE2D8E7B
News

BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Plan To Come Back To Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan2 hours ago
USATSI_13224604 2
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers in progress to talk with Deshaun Watson

By Jon Conahan6 hours ago
USATSI_17803533
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Needs: Offensive Line

By Nate Greer9 hours ago
USATSI_15119639
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star projected to sign with Buffalo Bills

By Maddox NebelMar 12, 2022
USATSI_13823082 2
News

Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson?

By Caleb SkinnerMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17366492
News

Is Leonard Fournette Saying Goodbye to Tampa Bay?

By Caleb SkinnerMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17826851
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft needs: Offensive line and defensive back

By Caleb SkinnerMar 10, 2022