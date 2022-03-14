Jalen Ramsey has a funny reaction to Tom Brady returning to the NFL

With the news that Tom Brady is going to come out of retirement and rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after only 40 days of being retired, there might not be anybody in the world happier than Jalen Ramsey.

The Super Bowl champion from the Los Angeles Rams took to Twitter to give his pure emotions about the news.

This is a hilarious reaction from Ramsey. Both he and Brady seem to have a great relationship, so it's clearly all jokes. What might not be hilarious is the person who just bought Brady's last ever thrown touchdown ball.

Tom Brady is going to be looking for many other players to go after during the season so he can add to the list of guys that he has thrown touchdown passes on just like he did to Jalen Ramsey.

