Jameis Winston Becomes 8th QB in NFL History to Eclipse 5,000 Passing Yards in a Season

Luke Easterling

Dan Marino, Drew Brees (three times), Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger.

And now, Jameis Winston.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined an exclusive club during Sunday's season finale against the Atlanta Falcons, becoming just the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards in a single season.

While Winston has taken plenty of criticism for leading the league in interceptions this season, he's also the league's leading passer in yardage by a decent margin. He's also second in the NFL in touchdown passes, trailing only MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

Winston is only under contract through the end of Sunday's game, but it would be hard to imagine the Bucs not bringing him back in 2020. Sure, he's turned the ball over more than any other quarterback in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015, but he's also just 25 years old, and is already Tampa Bay's all-time leader in every major passing category.

Even if it's just on the franchise tag, expect the Bucs to bring back their freshly minted 5,000-yard passer for at least one more season if they want to hold off deciding whether to give him a long-term deal.

