WATCH: Jameis Winston Gets Creative with Offseason Training

Luke Easterling

For the first time in his NFL career, Jameis Winston is getting ready to play a season for a team other than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's also finding new and creative ways to prepare for his first year with the New Orleans Saints:

Go ahead and get all your jokes out about Winston's unorthodox workout methods, but there's plenty of similarities between the motions of throwing a football and swinging a baseball bat. Winston is pulling out all the stops as he gets ready for the 2020 season, no matter how much he may actually play this year.

Winston leaves Tampa Bay as the team's all-time leader in every major passing category, and he'll now get a chance to face his former team twice a year in New Orleans. He'll have to wait for Drew Brees to retire, and Taysom Hill to get out of the way, before he actually takes a snap against them, though.

