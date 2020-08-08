AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Lebron James Dominates in 'Madden' with the Bucs

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had one of the NFL's most promising rosters on both sides of the ball, but some big additions this offseason have them attracting even more attention.

That includes the interest of video game players everywhere, who are using the Bucs in EA Sports' "Madden NFL" franchise more than ever, now that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have joined the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Among those players? NBA superstar Lebron James, who is playing as the Bucs in a current Madden tournament with other players around the league.

Oh, and he's doing pretty well:

EA Sports loves it, the Bucs love it, everybody loves it:

King James isn't the only one who will be winning plenty of Madden tournaments using the Bucs this year, and the Bucs might even take home a championship of their own with this loaded roster.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady on Learning a New Playbook for the First Time in 19 Years

Brady's mental toughness is being tested this offseason in ways he hasn't had to tackle in nearly two decades.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Rob Gronkowski's Fantasy Football Value

Will Gronk be the same dominant force he used to be in your fantasy football league?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive Former 2nd-Round Pick M.J. Stewart

Versatile DB among two players waived by Tampa Bay on Thursday.

J. Kanno

Bucs OT Brad Seaton Opts Out of 2020 Season

Reserve lineman is the first Tampa Bay player to opt out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

J. Kanno

Watch the Most Adorable Gronk Spike Ever

Bucs general manager Jason Licht's kids recreate Rob Gronkowski's iconic touchdown celebration.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Still Top Dog in Bucs' Backfield

Even after adding multiple backs this offseason, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is still confident in RoJo carrying the load.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians: Tom Brady 'Gets Cussed Out Like Everybody Else'

Bucs head coach says his new quarterback is "just another guy."

Luke Easterling

Devin White Just Might Ride a Horse to Practice

Tampa Bay's second-year linebacker is looking into alternative modes of transportation.

Luke Easterling

LeSean McCoy on Why He Picked the Bucs: 'I Wanted to Win'

Shady came to Tampa Bay to chase another Super Bowl, this time with Tom Brady and company.

Luke Easterling

Opting Out Was Never an Option for Shaq Barrett

The NFL's reigning sack leader never considering sitting out the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling