Lebron James Dominates in 'Madden' with the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had one of the NFL's most promising rosters on both sides of the ball, but some big additions this offseason have them attracting even more attention.

That includes the interest of video game players everywhere, who are using the Bucs in EA Sports' "Madden NFL" franchise more than ever, now that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have joined the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul.

Among those players? NBA superstar Lebron James, who is playing as the Bucs in a current Madden tournament with other players around the league.

Oh, and he's doing pretty well:

EA Sports loves it, the Bucs love it, everybody loves it:

King James isn't the only one who will be winning plenty of Madden tournaments using the Bucs this year, and the Bucs might even take home a championship of their own with this loaded roster.