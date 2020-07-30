AllBucs
Bucs Sign RB LeSean McCoy to 1-Year Deal

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding yet another big-name veteran to their already explosive offense.

Free agent running back LeSean McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs, per agent Drew Rosenhaus (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

McCoy's deal will pay him the veteran minimum, helping the Bucs stay within the limit cap space they still have free, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The 32-year-old McCoy spent the 2019 season with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, after spending six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and four with the Buffalo Bills.

A six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, McCoy adds even more big-play ability to one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses, a unit that added both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski earlier this offseason.

McCoy will team up with third-year back Ronald Jones II and rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn to help keep the Tampa Bay offense balanced.

