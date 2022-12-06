Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A Monday Night Football battle in the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) take on NFC South rival New Orleans Saints (4-8) at 8:15 PM on ESPN. Tom Brady and Todd Bowles are trying to get back into the win column after suffering a loss to the Cleveland Browns last weekend. Dennis Allen and his squad are also trying to get back into the win column after not scoring one point last weekend in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 

Pregame

- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without QB Kyle Trask, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Antoine Winfield Jr., CB Mike Edwards, T Tristan Wirfs and TE Cameron Brate.

- Bucs have activated S Logan Ryan from injured reserve. Leonard Fournette, Vita Vea, Russell Gage and Akiem Hicks are all officially active tonight.

- Safety J.T. Gray, TE Juwan Johnson, OL Lewis Kidd, CB Marshon Lattimore, DE Payton Turner, LB Pete Werner and DB P.J. Williams are all inactive for the New Orleans Saints.

- New Orleans won the toss and elected to differ to the second half, Tampa Bay will receive

First Quarter

- A well balanced 16-play opening drive for the Bucs move the ball methodically down the field against the Saints defense resulting, but they are unable to finish in the redzone as Ryan Succop nets a 21-yard FG to put the Bucs up 3-0 halfway through the first quarter.

- The Bucs force a third down on the Saints' opening drive and Lavonte David comes away with sack to force New Orleans to punt.

- The Bucs second drive stalls after a first down. Camarda comes onto punt and pins the Saints inside their own 15 yard line.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

