LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) open up the second half of their season against the Cleveland Browns (3-7). The Buccaneers are finally starting to find their footing after back to back victories over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. It took a last second touchdown to take down the Rams but the team handled the Seahawks in Germany prior to a BYE week.

The Buccaneers will be without starting running back Leonard Fournette but rookie Rachaad White is coming off his best performance as a pro. White and quarterback Tom Brady have been developing better chemistry over the middle part of the 2022 season. Cleveland may be in a slump but Tampa Bay's defense will be tested by the duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett tossed for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Buffalo.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Nolan Turner, and guard Luke Goedeke are inactive for the Buccaneers. That means rookie running back Rachaad White will start while veteran defensive tackle Vita Vea will also be available.

— Quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Michael Woods II, cornerback Greg Newsome II, running back Demetric Felton Jr, defensive end Chase Winovich, and defensive tackle Tommy Toagia are inactive for the Browns.

FIRST QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers' defense took the field first to start the game. Multiple plays by Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb helped lead a touchdown scoring drive for the Browns.

— A trick reverse sweep by Anthony Schwartz went 31 yards into the endzone giving Cleveland a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

— Rachaad White breaks open a 35-yard gain on the ground. Longest run of the season for the Buccaneers.

— Tom Brady connects with Julio Jones for a 6-yard gain in the redzone.

— Brady on third and five stays in the pocket keeping eyes downfield to find Chris Godwin for a 10-yard touchdown play to tie the game at 7.

— Jacoby Brissett grabs a first down on the ground with a 10-yard gain. While running out of bounds Devin White shoves Brissett and is flagged for a late hit.

— Carlton Davis almost comes down with an interception but it goes incomplete. Davis is down on the field after the play being looked at by trainers.

— Davis walks off the field under his own power. Seems like a face injury for the defensive back.

— Cleveland's Cade York hits a 51-yard field goal to give the Browns a 10-7 lead with 2:22 remaining in the quarter.

— Brady's next drive is ruined on 3rd and 2 with Cleveland tipping the pass and causing it to go incomplete.

— Carlton Davis returns to the game on defense for Tampa Bay.

SECOND QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers make a stop on defense against the Browns to kill their drive. Nice tackles and coverage in the defensive backfield by Tampa Bay.

— Tampa Bay goes three and out and punts right back to Cleveland. The Browns take over at their own 30 with 9:53 remaining in the half.

— Brissett to Chubb for 16 yards and a first down.

— Brissett breaks out of a tackle attempt from Sean Murphy-Bunting and scrambles for 17 yards.

— Akiem Hicks brings down Chubb for a loss to make it third and short.

— Kareem Hunt explodes up the middle and runs over Mike Edwards for a conversion that pushes Cleveland into the red zone.

— A holding penalty sets the Browns back to 1st and 20.

— Back to back tackles for loss force Cleveland into a field goal attempt.

— York misses badly from 39 yards out. The Buccaneers have the ball at their own 29 with 3:53 remaining in the half.

