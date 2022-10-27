LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The last couple of weeks have been an absolute roller coaster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4). The team got off to a 2-0 start, winning road games in Dallas and New Orleans. Since then, the Buccaneers have lost four of their past five games - including two shocking defeats to Pittsburgh and Carolina. The Buccaneers are quickly spiraling out of control but continue to lead the NFC South ahead of a Thursday night football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (4-3).

The Ravens are dealing with some issues of their own but have the ability to break out at any point under the guidance of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Through seven games, he's thrown 13 touchdowns to six interceptions while ranking fifth in the league in rushing with 510 yards and two scores. It won't be easy for the Buccaneers with defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Antoine Winfield Jr, and safety Logan Ryan out of the lineup.

PREGAME:

— Wide receiver Russell Gage, tight end Cameron Brate, guard Luke Goedeke, Murphy-Bunting, Davis, Winfield Jr, and Hicks are inactive for Tampa Bay. That means third-string quarterback Kyle Trask will be active in the regular season for the first time in his career.

— Defensive tackle Calais Campbell, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, linebacker Josh Bynes, and guard Ben Cleveland are inactive for Baltimore. Star tight end Mark Andrews will be available after not practicing all week.

