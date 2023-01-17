LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are in full swing after five games were played between Saturday and Sunday. The Wild Card Round will wrap up on Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) in a primetime matchup on ESPN. The stage is set as Tom Brady eyes another opponent that he's undefeated against during his 23-year career. Brady is 7-0 against the Cowboys across his time with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots, though he's never faced off against the franchise this late in the season.

It's been a rocky campaign for Tampa Bay through plenty of choppy waters. Inconsistency, injuries, questionable coaching decisions, and a plethora of other issues have popped up during the 2022-23 season. However, there is some optimism that Brady and the Buccaneers will rekindle the same magic that drove them to a championship two years ago.

The 45-year-old and future Hall of Famer has locked in and looked more like himself over the past couple of weeks. On the other end, Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been plagued with turnovers this season. He’s thrown a career-high 15 interceptions and fumbled four times while throwing 23 touchdowns in just 12 starts during the regular season. That includes at least one interception and 11 total in his last appearances.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, tight end Kyle Rudolph, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, safety Keanu Neal, and guard Nick Leverett are inactive for Tampa Bay. Veteran center Ryan Jensen will suit up for the first time this season against Dallas. In his place, the team removed linebacker J.J. Russell from the active roster.

— Linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Nashon Wright, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna are inactive for the Cowboys. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes and reserve tackle Aviantte Collins were activated from the practice squad while defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins was elevated from Injured Reserve to the active roster.

