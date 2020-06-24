Chris Godwin to Represent Bucs in Star-Studded 'Madden NFL 20' Super Bowl

We're still a couple of months away from real NFL action, but if you're itching to see some of your favorite players go head-to-head on the gridiron, video games are about as close as you can get right now.

That's why The Checkdown is handing the controllers over to Chris Godwin and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for a video-game version of the Super Bowl, pitting Godwin's Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Brown's Baltimore Ravens for the Lombardi Trophy:

And if that's not enough star power for you, the commentary will be provided by Steve Young and Snoop Dogg.

The action kicks off Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.