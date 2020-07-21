How Many Bucs Crack the 90 Mark in 'Madden NFL 21' Ratings?

"Madden" ratings have become the source of bragging rights among teams, players, and fans alike, and this year's ratings have four of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' top players rated with their OVR (Overall Rating) over 90.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Mike Evans, quarterback Tom Brady, and linebacker Lavonte David all find themselves at the upper-tier of football's most popular digital game:

The highest-rated player on the Bucs is Gronkowski, who came in at a 95 OVR. This score was actually four less than his previous Madden score from the 2018 season. That year, he scored a 99 OVR (the highest possible Madden rating). The second-highest rated player on the Bucs was Evans who scored a 92 OVR. Evans also scored the highest single attribute on the team with a 98 in Awareness.

Brady and David both received the overall grade of 90, rounding out the top four Buccaneers who scored above 90 in the new Madden NFL 21.

The Bucs' team rating is an 83 overall, which puts them tied for fourth in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Madden ratings for each of these players will change throughout the upcoming season depending on each player's specific stats.