Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is expected to miss the last three games of the 2019 season after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported on Monday that the Bucs would shut Evans down:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed the prognosis after Evans underwent an MRI Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury:

Though Evans is expected to miss the remaining three games of the season, head coach Bruce Arians has no plans to put him on injured reserve just yet (via ESPN's Jenna Laine):

Evans suffered the injury on a 61-yard touchdown reception Sunday, his only catch of the game.

One of the NFL's top pass-catchers this season, Evans would finish the year with 67 receptions, 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per reception. He is one of just two receivers in NFL history to start his career with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss.