Mike Evans Was Shocked That Tom Brady Returned To NFL

With the news that Tom Brady was retiring, many thought that it was all a bluff. Not only some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players but most of the world. Everybody knew that Brady was one of the biggest competitors that this sport had ever seen and him going out without winning a Super Bowl is surely the last thing that he ever wanted to do.

Fortunately for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and football fans, Brady had a short retirement and decided to return back to the gridiron.

A few of his former teammates, including a couple of guys on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were surprised that Tom Brady did retire. However, Mike Evans was not one of those people.

According to Logan Robinson of BucsGameday, Evans had the following to say on Wednesday.

“I had no reason to believe he would come back. He’s done everything, made a lot of money, best career ever, and still wants to play. He just loves this game.”

When thinking about what might Mike Evans said, it definitely makes sense. Considering that Tom Brady has truly done everything that any professional athlete could ever wish and hope for, it wouldn't have been that crazy if he did decide to stay retired.

Fortunately for Mike Evans and the Buccaneers, Brady is going to be back in pewter once again and that should result in them being one of the best teams in football.

