New Orleans Saints signing veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver

As Bucs fans already know, it's been a very busy offseason in the NFC South Division. This doesn't apply specifically to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers though, as their biggest threat in the division, the New Orleans Saints, have been extremely active in trying to bolster their roster to compete this season.

The Bucs have made some sneaky free agent acquisitions so far. They've added veteran defensive backs, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan, an underrated wide receiver in Russell Gage, and a highly efficient right guard, Shaq Mason.

In terms of the draft, the Buccaneers put in a workman-like effort to add solid prospects to key areas of need. Although it hasn't been considered the "sexiest" of draft classes, you'd be hard-pressed to find an expert who doesn't believe the Bucs were efficient in adding solid prospects, most of whom should be able to contribute this season, and beyond.

The Saints on the other hand, have been a little splashier. After signing former New York Jet safety, Marcus Maye, to a 3-year, $28.5M contract earlier in the offseason, they went on to add the biggest name on the free-agent safety market, Tyrann Mathieu, nine days ago.

After acquiring a second first-round pick from the Eagles, and then trading up further in the draft to add the talented Ohio State wide receiver, Chris Olave, with the 11th overall selection, it became pretty obvious that the Saints, despite losing longtime head coach Sean Payton after last season, are still expecting to win this season.

Well, it turns out they weren't done there.

Late this afternoon, word surfaced that the New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a 1-year contract with 5-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver, Jarvis Landry.

With Michael Thomas expected to be back healthy for 2022, the addition of an electric home run hitter like Olave, and now a savvy veteran slot receiver like Landry, there's no denying that the Saints will deploy a far superior offensive product compared to what they were able to put on the field last season.

And for anyone with a short memory, the Saints were 2-0 vs. the Buccaneers last season and 4-0 over the past two regular seasons.

Bucs fans will be quick to point out the fact that the Buccaneers won the only matchup with the Saints that truly mattered during that timeframe though, which was Tampa's 30-20 victory in the divisional round playoff game at the Superdome in 2021.

Despite a flurry of moves within the NFC South Division this offseason, free agency hasn't concluded just yet. Hopefully, for Bucs fans, the next big free agent signing will occur at 1 Buccaneer Place, Tampa, Florida.

