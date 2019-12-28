BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Lavonte David Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Luke Easterling

Despite being one of the NFL's best, most consistent linebackers since he entered the league in 2012, Tampa Bay's Lavonte David has only made the Pro Bowl once in eight seasons.

The NFL's annual popularity contest may have overlooked David yet again this year, but NFL.com's All-Decade Team rightfully did not. 

David was chosen alongside two other members of the 2012 draft class, Luke Kuechly (Carolina Panthers) and Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks), both of whom made the Pro Bowl this year over David. While Wagner's selection made sense, Kuechly's numbers were inferior to David's this season.

Here's what NFL.com's Chris Wesseling had to say about picking David for the team:

David may be the most underrated player on this entire list, earning only one Pro Bowl selection and one first-team All-Pro despite topping all off-the-ball linebackers in forced fumbles (20), tackles for loss (116) and solo tackles (709). 

One of the most underrated players in the entire NFL, David has been arguably the most reliable player on the entire Bucs team since the team traded up to land him in the latter part of the second round in the 2012 NFL draft. He may not get the national respect he deserves, but at least somebody's been paying attention over at NFL.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Bucs to Watch vs. Falcons

J. Kanno

Keep an eye on these three Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Falcons on Sunday.

Chris Godwin Ruled Out vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling

Bucs will be without both of their Pro Bowl receivers for a second straight week.

Todd Bowles Prefers TV Crime Dramas to Head Coaching Rumors

Luke Easterling

Bucs' defensive coordinator is watching 'NCIS' and 'Law & Order' instead of reading about where he might work next.

Bucs Injury Report: Chris Godwin Still Out

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay still practicing without either of their Pro Bowl receivers.

Bucs Shuffle Roster Ahead of Season Finale

Luke Easterling

A pair of pass-catchers who were waived earlier in the week are back on Tampa Bay's practice squad.

Bucs Injury Report: Will Chris Godwin Return vs. Falcons?

Luke Easterling

If the Bucs would have practiced Wednesday, their Pro Bowl receiver wouldn't have participated.

Cameron Brate Laments Rare, Crushing Drop vs. Texans

Luke Easterling

One of Tampa Bay's most reliable pass-catchers frustrated by missed opportunity.

Studs, duds from Bucs' 23-20 loss to Texans

J. Kanno

Who impressed and who disappointed in Tampa Bay's loss to Houston.

'Last Chance U' Star Prepped Bucs Defense for Deshaun Watson

Luke Easterling

Despite a loss to Houston, Tampa Bay held one of the league's best quarterbacks to a modest output thanks to a versatile and Netflix-famous practice squad player.

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 23-20 loss to Texans

J. Kanno

What we learned about Tampa Bay in Sunday's heartbreaking home loss to Houston.