Bucs Coaches Hang with Legend Billie Jean King

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two full-time assistant coaches who just happen to be women, and as they continue to smash gender stereotypes in the NFL, they're drawing the attention of others who have done the same.

Bucs assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength & conditioning coach Maral Javadifar are spending some time with the legendary Billie Jean King:

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was adamant about building a coaching staff with the league's best available instructors, and he found just that in Locust and Javadifar, who bring a wide range of football experience to Tampa Bay.

King, the iconic tennis star who shattered gender barriers and dominated on the court for more than two decades, is filming a special segment for NFL Films with the two coaches.

Hopefully, these pioneering coaches continue to open even more opportunities for other women throughout the football world.

