Bruce Arians Wants to Add 3rd Woman to Bucs' Full-Time Coaching Staff

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already led the NFL in terms of giving women opportunities in coaching, and head coach Bruce Arians wants to keep pushing that needle in the right direction.

Speaking at a coaching clinic in Tampa on Thursday, Arians said he's looking to add another woman to his full-time coaching staff, which would bring the team's total to three (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

Lori Locust currently serves as Tampa Bay's assistant defensive line coach, and with her help, the Bucs led the NFL in rushing defense. Maral Javadifar is the team's assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, and Bucs players have raved about her detailed, player-specific approach to getting them in the best shape possible to succeed.

More NFL teams have begun to follow Tampa Bay's lead, most recently with Ron Rivera hiring Jennifer King to his staff with the Washington Redskins. 

Arians and the Bucs have already helped to blaze an important trail here, and it doesn't look like they're going to stop anytime soon. That's great news for the league, the team, and the many women who are deserving of an opportunity to live out their dreams of coaching football at the highest level.

