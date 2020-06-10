Carlton Davis Posts Powerful Message on Racism, Police

The sports world continues to take a back seat to more important issues in society, and professional athletes continue to lend their voices to the cause of fighting against racism and social injustice.

The latest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to share his own thoughts on these issues is cornerback Carlton Davis III, who took to social media to deliver a powerful message based on his own experiences:

Davis reiterated his thoughts during a live video conference call with the media Thursday, reinforcing the importance of listening to others with different experiences and people educating themselves in an effort to understand.