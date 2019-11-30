Chris Godwin Breaks Down Dominant Week 12 Performance

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win on the road last week, taking down a division rival with a 35-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

There were big plays all over the place on both sides of the ball for Tampa Bay, but no player had a bigger impact than wide receiver Chris Godwin, who continued a career year with one of his best performances of the season.

Godwin hauled in seven passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in the process.

Earlier this week, Godwin talked about his impressive performance, what allows him to make so many big catches, and why he's got more important things on his mind that personal awards.