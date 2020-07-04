The Artistic Side of Chris Godwin

On the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has quickly established himself as one of the best pass-catchers in the entire NFL. In just his third season, the former third-round pick finished No. 3 in the league in receiving yards in 2019, despite missing the last 2.5 games of the year due to injury.

Primed for his best season yet, Godwin will have higher expectations than ever before in 2020, especially with Tom Brady throwing his passes this year.

But the former Penn State star still finds plenty of time for his off-field interests, many of which have an artistic flavor to them.

During a recent appearance on the "Tampa Bay 55" podcast, Godwin discussed his love of photography, and his recent interest in drawing, among other things:

One of the most complete players in the league at his position, it appears Godwin is just as well-rounded off the field.