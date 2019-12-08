WATCH: Quenton Nelson, Bucs Punter Exchange Words After Pregame Kick Hits Colts Lineman in the Head

If there's one guy on the Indianapolis Colts you won't want to make angry, it's probably offensive lineman Quenton Nelson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion probably knows this now, after hitting him in the head on accident with a punt during pregame warm-ups.

Nelson had words with Pinion, and after another kick landed close to him yet again, Nelson showed off his own punting skills:

I'm sure this won't make Nelson even angrier than usual when the game actually gets underway.