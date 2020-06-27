Derrick Brooks, Mind-Reader of Opposing Offenses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl run in 2002 was spear-headed by one of the most athletic, dominant defenses in NFL history. That unit was anchored by a handful of legendary players, none more vital than Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks.

Brooks had a rare combination of athleticism, intelligence and instincts that made him a destructive force for his entire 14-year NFL career, all of which was spent in Tampa Bay.

A first-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft, Brooks proved himself to be quite the bargain for Tampa Bay, earning 11 Pro Bowl berths and nine All-Pro nods (five first-team) on his way to earning a well-deserved gold jacket and a place in Canton.

Watch the video above to see NFL analyst Brian Baldinger break down why Brooks' combination of mental and physical tools, as well as unmatched film work and preparation, led to much of his success.