Devin White, Breakout Superstar?

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on an inside linebacker, many people (yours truly included) wondered if LSU's Devin White would end up proving worth such a high selection.

While some of us criticized the pick, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians laughed at anyone who claimed "positional value" made White a puzzling pick at No. 5 overall.

After dealing with an early-season knee injury, White proved to be everything the Bucs knew they were getting over the second half of his rookie campaign. He flashed all the skills that the NFL's best linebackers have: Intelligence, athleticism, physicality, leadership, and a knack for being around the ball and making big plays.

Now that the Bucs will have the national spotlight on them after the offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, players like White will get a chance to shine on a much bigger stage in 2020, as NFL Network's Peter Schrager points out:

White will be playing alongside one of the NFL's best-kept secrets in Lavonte David, who is arguably the most underrated player in the entire league. David's experience and leadership will only make White that much better, and 2020 could be a huge year for every player in Tampa Bay.

Don't be surprised if a year from now, we're wondering how White didn't go earlier than No. 5 overall in that draft.