AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Devin White, Breakout Superstar?

Luke Easterling

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft on an inside linebacker, many people (yours truly included) wondered if LSU's Devin White would end up proving worth such a high selection.

While some of us criticized the pick, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians laughed at anyone who claimed "positional value" made White a puzzling pick at No. 5 overall.

After dealing with an early-season knee injury, White proved to be everything the Bucs knew they were getting over the second half of his rookie campaign. He flashed all the skills that the NFL's best linebackers have: Intelligence, athleticism, physicality, leadership, and a knack for being around the ball and making big plays.

Now that the Bucs will have the national spotlight on them after the offseason additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, players like White will get a chance to shine on a much bigger stage in 2020, as NFL Network's Peter Schrager points out:

White will be playing alongside one of the NFL's best-kept secrets in Lavonte David, who is arguably the most underrated player in the entire league. David's experience and leadership will only make White that much better, and 2020 could be a huge year for every player in Tampa Bay.

Don't be surprised if a year from now, we're wondering how White didn't go earlier than No. 5 overall in that draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Can Tom Brady Learn from Joe Montana's Time with Chiefs?

The GOAT can take a few pages from his childhood idol's playbook when it comes to changing teams late in this career.

Luke Easterling

Bucs' Most Important Backups for 2020

These key depth players will be vital to Tampa Bay's success this season.

J. Kanno

Bucs Activate RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn from Reserve/COVID-19 List, Re-Sign WR Jaydon Mickens

Tampa Bay made a pair of roster moves, including the return of a top rookie.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Hit the Field with New Bucs Teammates

Check out these highlights from early Bucs training camp action.

Luke Easterling

4 Under-the-Radar Bucs to Watch in Training Camp

Keep an eye on these underrated Bucs in this year's training camp.

J. Kanno

Lebron James Dominates in 'Madden' with the Bucs

King James loves tearing up the virtual gridiron with the GOAT and his Tampa Bay teammates.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady on Learning a New Playbook for the First Time in 19 Years

Brady's mental toughness is being tested this offseason in ways he hasn't had to tackle in nearly two decades.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Rob Gronkowski's Fantasy Football Value

Will Gronk be the same dominant force he used to be in your fantasy football league?

Luke Easterling

Bucs Waive Former 2nd-Round Pick M.J. Stewart

Versatile DB among two players waived by Tampa Bay on Thursday.

J. Kanno

Bucs OT Brad Seaton Opts Out of 2020 Season

Reserve lineman is the first Tampa Bay player to opt out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

J. Kanno