4 Potential Replacements for Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a difficult decision at the game's most important position this offseason, as quarterback Jameis Winston's contract has expired.

Winston's five years in Tampa Bay have been nothing short of a nauseating thrill ride, with captivating highs and head-scratching lows. The team could opt to bring him back on a short-term basis with the franchise tag, or secure him with a long-term extension.

But given his persistent turnover problems, the Bucs could choose instead to go in a new direction. If they choose this course of action, here are four potential replacements for the franchise's all-time leading passer:

Philip Rivers

If Bucs head coach Bruce Arians wants a replacement that will take the least time to acclimate to his offense, getting one of the league's most experience and productive passers could be the best solution. Rivers is a future Hall of Famer who has an expiring contract, and the Chargers could be looking to start a new era.

Rivers has had his own struggles with turnovers in recent years, thanks to a gunslinging style similar to Winston's. Some Bucs fans might feel Rivers wouldn't be much of an improvement in many ways, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Arians bring him in if they do decide to move on from Winston.

Teddy Bridgewater

Arians expressed his admiration for Bridgewater after he carved up the Bucs with relative ease this season, playing in relief of an injured Drew Brees. The Saints traded for Bridgewater as a potential bridge solution should Brees retire, but I doubt the NFL's all-time leading passer will be hanging it up after another heartbreaking playoff loss.

If Brees is back, Bridgewater (currently slated for free agency) may be more interested in a starting role elsewhere, as opposed to waiting for another year behind Brees. If that happens, don't be surprised if Arians goes after a quarterback known for making sound decisions and avoiding costly turnovers, two areas where Winston has struggled mightily throughout his career.

Jordan Love

The Bucs currently sit at No. 14 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, which means they're highly unlikely to land one of this year's top quarterback prospects. LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert should all be off the board at that point, but who could be the next-best option?

Love showed some statistical regression in 2019, but his 2018 season was superb. His physical tools alone should get him drafted in the first round, and his willingness to take shots down the field would make him a strong fit in Tampa Bay's offense. It may seem like a reach to anyone who didn't watch Utah State play much, but Love could easily be off the board sooner than the Bucs' pick, which could make him a steal.

Jacob Eason

If Love is off the board by the time the Bucs pick in the first round, the next name that could make sense is Eason, the Georgia transfer who went back home to Washington to play for the Huskies in 2019.

I would be more comfortable with Eason in the second round, but the importance of the quarterback position will require taking him earlier than a simple scouting grade might suggest. Eason has a rocket for an arm, and enough potential to entice Arians throughout the predraft process.