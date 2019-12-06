T.J. Logan, Bucs' Top Return Man, Out for Season with Broken Thumb

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to finish the 2019 season without their top return man.

T.J. Logan suffered a broken thumb during practice, and the injury will end his season (via team staff writer Scott Smith):

A speedster who spent time with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians when both parties were with the Arizona Cardinals, Logan was brought in to spark a lackluster return game for the Bucs. Logan hasn't had much success in terms of making a big improvement for the team in that department, but his absence will force less experienced return specialists into action.

As Smith notes, expect wide receiver Justin Watson to get first crack at replacing Logan on punt returns, while running back Dare Ogunbowale should handle the kick return duties now.