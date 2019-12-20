Bucs Fans are Changing their Minds on Keeping Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston has been the NFL's most turnover-prone quarterback since he entered the league in 2015. Understandably, that's led to many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans wanting the team to make a change at the game's most important position when Winston's contract expires this offseason.

But the Bucs have won four games in a row, and the tide is turning when it comes to Winston's support among the Tampa Bay faithful.

As The Athletic's Greg Auman points out, fan opinion on Winston returning for the 2020 season has done a complete 180 in the last month:

Winston may lead the NFL in interceptions, but he's also tops in the league in passing yards, and second in touchdown passes, trailing only MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

The Bucs have multiple options for bringing Winston back next season. If they don't want to commit to a long-term extension, they could use the franchise tag to at least lock him in for next season.

Either way, it looks like more and more Bucs fans are warming up to the idea of Winston being the team's starting quarterback for at least one more year.