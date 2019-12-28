Will Sunday Be Jameis Winston's Last Game with the Bucs?

Jameis Winston is having one of the strangest seasons of any player in the history of the National Football League.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback leads the NFL in passing yards, and is likely to become just the eighth player in league history to throw for more than 5,000 yards in a season before Sunday's game is over. He's also No. 2 in the league in touchdown passes, trailing only MVP front-runner Lamar Jackson.

Unfortunately, he also leads the league with a whopping 28 interceptions, 10 more than the next man on the list.

That juxtaposition could make this offseason a difficult one for the Bucs, who must choose whether or not to retain Winston as their quarterback.

There are multiple options at the Bucs' disposal here. If they don't want to commit to a long-term extension for Winston, they could sign him to either the franchise tag or the transition tag, giving him another prove-it year after just one season in Bruce Arians' complex offensive scheme.

Winston is just 25 years old, and is already the most productive passer in franchise history. He's also turned the ball over more than any other quarterback in the entire NFL since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

When Arians came out of retirement to take the Bucs job, he made it clear that working with Winston was a big part of that decision. At this point in his career, it would be understandable if Arians didn't want to start over with a new quarterback after just one season with Winston.

The Bucs have won four of their last five games, thanks in large part to a quickly improving defense. They also have a pair of Pro Bowlers at wide receiver. They need to improve the running game, as well as the consistency up front, all of which could make life easier for Winston should he return for 2020 and beyond.

It still seems unlikely that Winston will be playing elsewhere in 2020, but there's always the slim possibility that Sunday's season finale between the Atlanta Falcons could be the last time Bucs fans see him in Pewter & Red.